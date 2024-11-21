News & Insights

Trump Media could be mulling crypto payment service, NY Times says

November 21, 2024 — 02:15 pm EST

Donald J. Trump’s social media company is considering developing a cryptocurrency payment service, the latest sign of the president-elect’s embrace of the crypto industry, The New York Times’ Matthew Goldstein, David Yaffe-Bellany and Emily Flitter report, citing a trademark application filed this week. Trump Media (DJT) & Technology Group filed an application on Monday for a service called TruthFi, which it described as a platform for crypto payments, financial custody services and trading in digital assets.

