News & Insights

Stocks
AAPL

Trump Media, broader market surge after Trump wins election: Morning Buzz

November 06, 2024 — 12:06 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.

1. STOCK NEWS:

2. WALL STREET CALLS:

  • Snowflake (SNOW) upgraded to Buy at Monness Crespi after 73% pullback from peak
  • Humana (HUM) upgraded to Neutral at BofA after Trump win
  • JPMorgan downgraded Supermicro (SMCI) to Underweight on uncertainty after update
  • Cboe Global (CBOE) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
  • Five Below (FIVE) downgraded to Underperform at BofA with Trump tariffs “looming”

3. AROUND THE WEB:

  • Planet Fitness (PLNT) submitted a last-minute bid to acquire bankrupt gym chain Blink, which accepted a $121M offer from Pure Gym last week, NY Post reports
  • The European Union antitrust regulators opened an investigation into Corning’s (GLW) exclusive supply deals, Reuters reports
  • Nintendo (NTDOY) announces the successor to its Switch device will be able to play current Switch games and have carryover for Nintendo Switch Online services, The Verge says
  • Apple (AAPL) has asked Foxconn (HNHPF) about constructing artificial intelligence servers in Taiwan, Nikkei Asia reports
  • Italian trade unionists have said Stellantis (STLA) CEO failed to confirm previously announced electrification plans for the car maker’s Maserati luxury brand, Reuters says

4. MOVERS:

5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:

INDEXES:

Near midday, the Dow was up 1,343.41, or 3.18%, to 43,565.29, the Nasdaq was up 435.94, or 2.36%, to 18,875.11, and the S&P 500 was up 120.83, or 2.09%, to 5,903.59.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on STLA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
AVDX
CBOE
CELH
CTKB
CVS
DJT
EXAS
FIVE
GLW
HMC
HNDAF
HNHPF
HUM
HUT
IRBT
NTDOF
NTDOY
OC
PACS
PLNT
RVLV
SMCI
SNOW
STLA
SWX
TEVA
TNGX
TRMB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.