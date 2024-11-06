Trump Media, broader market surge after Trump wins election: Morning Buzz

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.

1. STOCK NEWS:

2. WALL STREET CALLS:

3. AROUND THE WEB:

4. MOVERS:

5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:

INDEXES:

Near midday, the Dow was up 1,343.41, or 3.18%, to 43,565.29, the Nasdaq was up 435.94, or 2.36%, to 18,875.11, and the S&P 500 was up 120.83, or 2.09%, to 5,903.59.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on STLA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.