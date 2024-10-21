News & Insights

Stocks
AAPL

Trump Media announces release of Truth+ streaming on iOS, Apple TV

October 21, 2024 — 08:42 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) announced that it has successfully launched an app for iOS mobile devices and for Apple (AAPL) TVs to access the Truth+ streaming platform. Truth+ offers TV programming focusing on news, entertainment, faith-based content, weather, documentaries, children’s content, and more, featuring both linear TV channels and Video on Demand (VOD).

