Trump Media announces release of Truth+ streaming on iOS, Apple TV

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) announced that it has successfully launched an app for iOS mobile devices and for Apple (AAPL) TVs to access the Truth+ streaming platform. Truth+ offers TV programming focusing on news, entertainment, faith-based content, weather, documentaries, children’s content, and more, featuring both linear TV channels and Video on Demand (VOD).
