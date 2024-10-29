News & Insights

True North Copper Faces Financial Hurdles Amid Ongoing Operations

October 29, 2024 — 09:47 pm EDT

True North Copper (AU:TNC) has released an update.

True North Copper Limited, currently under voluntary administration, is facing significant financial challenges despite ongoing operations at its Cloncurry Copper Project. The company has engaged administrators to explore potential recapitalization and sale processes while continuing mining activities and exploration at its key sites in Queensland. Investors are closely watching the developments, as the company’s assets and partnerships, including agreements with Glencore for copper concentrate, remain in focus.

