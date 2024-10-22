Troubadour Resources Plans Drilling at Senneville Project

Troubadour Resources (TSE:TR) has released an update.

Troubadour Resources is gearing up for a 5,000-metre drilling program at its Senneville Gold-Copper Project in Quebec, following a successful funding round. The company plans to conduct an Induced Polarization survey in October to aid in targeting drill sites, focusing on mineral-rich trends associated with the Senneville Komatiite.

