Troubadour Resources Boosts Exploration at Senneville Project

Troubadour Resources (TSE:TR) has released an update.

Troubadour Resources has completed a surface geochemical sampling program at its Senneville Gold-Copper Project in Val d’Or, enhancing its drill targets for future exploration. The program involved the collection of 744 black spruce bark samples and additional soil and rock samples, which could provide valuable insights into previously unexplored areas.

