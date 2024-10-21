Triton Minerals Advances Aucu Gold and Copper Project

News & Insights

Triton Minerals Limited (AU:TON) has released an update.

Triton Minerals Limited has announced significant progress in its Aucu Project, located in Tete Province, Mozambique, by identifying high-grade gold and copper exploration targets. The project, which covers a large exploration tenement, is set to commence field work and drilling in November, aiming to capitalize on the region’s rich mining history and existing infrastructure. This initiative marks a strategic move to enhance shareholder value through expanded business development activities.

