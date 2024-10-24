Tritax EuroBox Backs Brookfield Offer Over SEGRO

Tritax EuroBox (GB:EBOX) has released an update.

Tritax EuroBox has recommended its shareholders to favor a cash offer from Brookfield’s Titanium Ruth Bidco over a previous proposal by SEGRO. This decision comes as the Brookfield Offer presents a more attractive premium for shareholders. Consequently, the meetings required to proceed with the SEGRO Offer have been adjourned indefinitely.

