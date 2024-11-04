News & Insights

Trio Petroleum Announces Reverse Stock Split Plan

November 04, 2024 — 04:52 pm EST

Trio Petroleum Corp. ( (TPET) ) just unveiled an update.

Trio Petroleum Corp. has announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split, set to take effect on November 14, 2024. This move, approved by the company’s board, aims to consolidate every 20 shares of Trio’s common stock into a single share, maintaining shareholders’ ownership percentages. Stockholders do not need to take any action, as the adjustments will be automated. Trio Petroleum, an oil and gas company based in California, operates in Monterey County and Uintah County, Utah.

