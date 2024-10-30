News & Insights

Stocks

Trinity Shareholders Approve Lease Operators Acquisition

October 30, 2024 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Trinity Exploration & Production (GB:TRIN) has released an update.

Trinity Exploration & Production shareholders have voted in favor of a cash acquisition by Lease Operators Limited at 68.05 pence per share, with the transaction set to proceed through a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement. The deal, which was overwhelmingly supported at recent meetings, is expected to become effective on November 5, 2024, pending court approval. This acquisition represents a significant move in the energy sector, potentially impacting stock prices and market dynamics.

For further insights into GB:TRIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.