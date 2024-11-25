TriMas launches new TriMas Packaging facility in Haining, China

TriMas (TRS) announced the launch of its new 225,000 square foot facility for its TriMas Packaging group in Haining, China. This milestone follows last year’s decision to rationalize two manufacturing facilities into one new facility. TriMas exited both its Hangzhou, China, and older Haining, China facilities, consolidating them into a single, new facility in Haining with advanced capabilities to better serve customers across China and the wider Asian markets. The highly automated facility is equipped with advanced injection molding and assembly capabilities, autonomous robots including Automated Guided Vehicles, robotic auto palletizing and a specialized Warehouse Management System. These innovations streamline material handling processes, reduce labor expenses, minimize safety risks and support the Company’s sustainability goals through energy-efficient systems and waste reduction practices. Additionally, the facility features a quality lab, a 100,000-level clean room and QS certification, ensuring compliance with stringent food safety standards in China. The Haining facility manufactures dispensing and airless lotion pumps, foaming pumps, caps and closures, primarily for the beauty and personal care markets. It also produces e-commerce lotion pumps to meet the growing demand in the online retail sector.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TRS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.