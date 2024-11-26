TriMas Enhances Operational Efficiency With Facility Launch in China

TriMas Corporation TRS announced that it opened a highly developed 225,000-square-foot facility in Haining, China, for its TriMas Packaging group . This move reflects the company’s commitment to offering its customers high-quality packaging solutions, focusing on operational excellence and innovation.

Details of TriMas’ New Facility

TriMas announced last year that it would consolidate two manufacturing facilities into one to better serve customers across China and the wider Asia markets. The company closed two facilities in Hangzhou and Haining, and merged them into a single facility in Haining.



The cutting-edge facility is outfitted with modern injection molding, assembly capabilities and autonomous robots, including Automated Guided Vehicles. The facility is furnished with robotic auto palletizing and an innovative Warehouse Management System .



TriMas’ new facility is also home to an advanced quality lab and a 100,000-level clean room.

TRS Benefits From Its Facility in Haining

The addition of innovative, streamlined material handling processes will reduce labor expenses and minimize safety risks for the company . The facility will help TriMas achieve its sustainability goals through energy-efficient systems and waste-reduction methods.



The new site in China manufactures e-commerce lotion pumps that will help the company meet the growing demand in the online retail sector.



With the addition of the location, the company has advanced flagship locations in the United States, Mexico and China. This positions TRS for expansion in these key markets.

TriMas’ Q3 Performance

TriMas reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 43 cents (including non-cash compensation expenses), which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents. The bottom line declined 31.7% from the prior-year quarter due to weak demand in the Specialty Products segment and delayed shipments due to a 10-week work stoppage at an aerospace location.



The company's revenues decreased 2.5% year over year to $229 million. Organic sales growth in packaging and aerospace product lines was offset by lower market demand in the Specialty Products segment. Overall, organic sales fell 2.3% in the quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $241 million.

