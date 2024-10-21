Triller announces important updates to executive leadership team

Triller Group (ILLR) announced important updates to its executive leadership team and board of directors. Triller Group proudly announces that its Board appointed Kevin McGurn as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company starting in November 2024. McGurn most recently served in an executive role for T-Mobile’s (TMUS) marketing division. Triller Group (FLWS) also announces that James McCann has joined its Board, assuming the role of Chairman of the Nominations Committee. He has over four decades of leadership experience as the founder and former Chairman and CEO of 1-800-Flowers.com. Triller Corp.’s former Chief Executive Officer, Sarnevesht now sits on the Board, contributing a wealth of experience and understanding of the Company’s operations and goals. In the coming weeks, the Company plans to announce further enhancements to its leadership team and capabilities. The Company expects to share detailed insights into its strategic business plan during an upcoming investor and media event scheduled for November 2024. This event is expected to highlight the Company’s future vision and immediate growth strategies. Triller Group looks forward to engaging with stakeholders as it unveils exciting developments in this new chapter of progress.

