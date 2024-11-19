Tri-Continental Corp Declares Fourth-Quarter Distribution

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Tri-Continental Corp ( (TY) ) has shared an announcement.

Tri-Continental Corporation has announced a fourth-quarter distribution, declaring $0.2850 per share for ordinary income on Common Stock and $0.6250 on Preferred Stock, alongside a special capital gain distribution of $1.9520 on Common Stock. Shareholders can opt for this distribution in various combinations of cash and stock. Despite the risks inherent in market investments, the corporation has consistently paid dividends for 80 years, and its portfolio is managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. Investors are advised to consider the associated risks and read the prospectus carefully before investing.

For detailed information about TY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.