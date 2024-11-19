News & Insights

Stocks

Tri-Continental Corp Declares Fourth-Quarter Distribution

November 19, 2024 — 10:50 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tri-Continental Corp ( (TY) ) has shared an announcement.

Tri-Continental Corporation has announced a fourth-quarter distribution, declaring $0.2850 per share for ordinary income on Common Stock and $0.6250 on Preferred Stock, alongside a special capital gain distribution of $1.9520 on Common Stock. Shareholders can opt for this distribution in various combinations of cash and stock. Despite the risks inherent in market investments, the corporation has consistently paid dividends for 80 years, and its portfolio is managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. Investors are advised to consider the associated risks and read the prospectus carefully before investing.

For detailed information about TY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.