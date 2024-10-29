Trendlines Group Secures SGX Approval for Share Listing

Trendlines Group (SG:42T) has released an update.

Trendlines Group Ltd. has received approval from the Singapore Exchange for the listing of up to 67.2 million new shares, priced at S$0.06 each, as part of its proposed subscription plan. This first tranche of shares must be placed out within seven market days, potentially offering investors an opportunity to engage with the company’s growth plans. Trendlines will continue to provide updates on this significant financial maneuver.

