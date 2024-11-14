Treasury says MetLife unit to pay $178,421 to settle potential civil liability

American Life Insurance Company (ALICO), a Delaware subsidiary of MetLife (MET), Inc. that offers group and individual insurance globally, has agreed to pay $178,421 to settle its potential civil liability for apparent violations of OFAC sanctions on Iran, the Department of the Treasury, Office of Foreign Assets Control, announced.

