Treasure Global enters service partnership with Octagram

Treasure Global (TGL) announced the signing of a significant partnership agreement with Octagram Investment. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance user engagement and drive growth through the integration of innovative mini-game modules into the ZCity platform. This collaboration aims to drive growth and enhance user engagement through the integration of innovative technology modules into the ZCity platform, including interactive mini-games. As part of the agreement, OCTA will design and develop modules tailored to ZCity’s growing user base, enhancing the platform’s offerings by delivering engaging, interactive experiences. These developments are aligned with ZCity’s strategy of evolving its digital ecosystem to provide seamless interaction between users and merchants across multiple services, including activities, travel, goods, and rewards. OCTA’s role will extend beyond development phase to providing ongoing technical support, ensuring that the modules and mini-games remain fully integrated and functional as part of ZCity’s evolving ecosystem. The games will comply with stringent data security, privacy regulations, and technical standards to offer a seamless experience across web and mobile platforms. The partnership, valued at $2.8 million, payable through the issuance of Treasure Global shares. This collaboration is expected to generate increased customer engagement on the ZCity platform and support TGL’s continued growth in the competitive e-commerce market.

