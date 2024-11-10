Treasure Factory Reports Sales Surge in October

Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. (JP:3093) has released an update.

Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. reported a notable increase in net sales for October 2024, with existing stores up 1.6% year-on-year and all stores up 13.2%. Despite challenges in winter apparel sales due to unseasonably warm weather, high-end apparel and hobby-related items performed well, contributing to the overall sales growth.

For further insights into JP:3093 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.