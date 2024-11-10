News & Insights

Treasure Factory Reports Sales Surge in October

November 10, 2024 — 09:52 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. (JP:3093) has released an update.

Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. reported a notable increase in net sales for October 2024, with existing stores up 1.6% year-on-year and all stores up 13.2%. Despite challenges in winter apparel sales due to unseasonably warm weather, high-end apparel and hobby-related items performed well, contributing to the overall sales growth.

