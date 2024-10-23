News & Insights

Travelzoo reports Q3 EPS 26c, consensus 20c

October 23, 2024 — 08:27 am EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $20.1M, consensus $21.15M. “We will continue to leverage Travelzoo’s (TZOO) global reach, trusted brand, and strong relationships with top travel suppliers to negotiate more Club Offers for members,” said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo’s Global CEO. “Travelzoo members are affluent, active, and open to new experiences. We inspire members to travel to places they never imagined they could. Travelzoo is the must-have membership for those who love to travel as much as we do.”

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
