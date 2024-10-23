Travelzoo reports Q3 EPS 26c, consensus 20c

Reports Q3 revenue $20.1M, consensus $21.15M. “We will continue to leverage Travelzoo’s (TZOO) global reach, trusted brand, and strong relationships with top travel suppliers to negotiate more Club Offers for members,” said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo’s Global CEO. “Travelzoo members are affluent, active, and open to new experiences. We inspire members to travel to places they never imagined they could. Travelzoo is the must-have membership for those who love to travel as much as we do.”

