News & Insights

Stocks

Travelers price target raised to $300 from $240 at Roth MKM

October 21, 2024 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Roth MKM analyst Harry Fong raised the firm’s price target on Travelers (TRV) to $300 from $240 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. Many analysts had taken estimates down due to Hurricane Helene, and while Roth did not adjust its estimate, the company’s catastrophe losses were still much higher than its estimate, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm adds however that the underlying results at Travelers were much better than Roth or the consensus expected, also boosting its FY24 EPS view by 40c to $18.70.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TRV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.