Travel + Leisure reports Q3 EPS $1.39, consensus $1.49

Reports Q3 revenue $993M, consensus $1.01B. “Our results this quarter show that we are executing well against our key priorities for the year and that demand for our products remains solid. We have good momentum in our Vacation Ownership business and were especially pleased with our VPG performance, which remains consistently above $3,000, even during our peak new owner mix quarters,” said Michael D. Brown, President and CEO of Travel + Leisure (TNL) Co.

