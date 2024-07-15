TransUnion (TRU) Rises 16% Year to Date: What You Should Know

TransUnion TRU has had an impressive run this year. The stock has gained 16%, outperforming the 7% rally of the industry it belongs to. TRU’s upward trajectory can be attributed to product initiatives, acquisitions and strong liquidity.

TRU has recorded better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in three of the past four quarters, driven by strength in the company’s Financial Services and Emerging verticals that come under the U.S. Markets segment. Its International segment is also in good shape, boosted by increased volumes resulting from improving economic conditions in all regions and new product initiatives. U.S. Markets and International revenues increased 7% and 16% year over year, respectively, in the first quarter of 2024.

The 2022 acquisition of Verisk Financial Services has enabled the company to offer enhanced insights and solutions that help raise financial inclusion, as well as improve fraud prevention and risk management. The 2021 acquisition of Neustar has positioned TRU to utilize Neustar’s technology to standardize and streamline product delivery platforms, aiming to create a unified global platform for fulfilling product lines.

TransUnion's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the first quarter of 2024 was 1.65, higher than the preceding quarter's 1.47 and the year-ago quarter’s 1.57. A current ratio of more than 1 often indicates that the company will be easily paying off its short-term obligations.

TransUnion’s addressable market includes the burgeoning Big Data and analytics market, which is rapidly accelerating as companies realize the advantages of building an analytical enterprise where decisions are derived from data and insights. Numerous underlying trends are supporting this market growth. These trends include the creation of massive amounts of data, advances in technology and analytics that allow data to be processed more swiftly and efficiently, and mounting demand for these business insights across industries and geographies.

To capitalize on the immense potential growth, TransUnion has leveraged its next-generation technology to strengthen its analytics capabilities and has further expanded its database.

TransUnion currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A couple of better-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Sprinklr CXM and Shift4 Payments FOUR.

Sprinklr presently has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

CXM has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 30%. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 58.9%, on average.

Shift4 Payments currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 26%. FOUR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.3%, on average.

