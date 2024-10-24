TransUnion price target raised to $119 from $103 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan raised the firm’s price target on TransUnion (TRU) to $119 from $103 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following what the firm calls “another solid result with guidance raise.” The firm continues to see tailwinds ahead as credit markets normalize, the analyst tells investors.
