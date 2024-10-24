News & Insights

Stocks

TransUnion price target raised to $119 from $103 at Morgan Stanley

October 24, 2024 — 08:55 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan raised the firm’s price target on TransUnion (TRU) to $119 from $103 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following what the firm calls “another solid result with guidance raise.” The firm continues to see tailwinds ahead as credit markets normalize, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TRU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.