Transgene: Phase II Study With TG4001 Fails To Meet Primary Objective - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Transgene announced that its randomized Phase II study to evaluate TG4001 in combination with avelumab versus avelumab alone in patients with recurrent or metastatic HPV16-positive cervical and anogenital tumors has not met the primary objective of the study. The company noted that pre-planned subgroup analysis showed a positive efficacy trend in favor of the TG4001 containing regimen in cervical cancer patients, which requires further confirmation through additional analyses, including by PD-L1 status.

The company said it is evaluating the full study results in detail to determine the best way forward for this program and will communicate further once this is completed.

