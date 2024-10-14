News & Insights

BioTech

Transgene: Phase II Study With TG4001 Fails To Meet Primary Objective - Quick Facts

October 14, 2024 — 08:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Transgene announced that its randomized Phase II study to evaluate TG4001 in combination with avelumab versus avelumab alone in patients with recurrent or metastatic HPV16-positive cervical and anogenital tumors has not met the primary objective of the study. The company noted that pre-planned subgroup analysis showed a positive efficacy trend in favor of the TG4001 containing regimen in cervical cancer patients, which requires further confirmation through additional analyses, including by PD-L1 status.

The company said it is evaluating the full study results in detail to determine the best way forward for this program and will communicate further once this is completed.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.