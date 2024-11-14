TransAlta to Acquire Heartland Generation for $542 Million

TransAlta (TSE:TA) has released an update.

TransAlta is set to acquire Heartland Generation from Energy Capital Partners for $542 million, following an $80 million price reduction due to required asset divestitures. This acquisition will enhance TransAlta’s portfolio by adding 1,747 MW of complementary capacity, supporting grid reliability in Alberta and providing significant cash flow benefits.

