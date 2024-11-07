News & Insights

Stocks
TACT

TransAct Technologies reports Q3 EPS (6c), two estimates (8c)

November 07, 2024 — 05:26 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $10.9M, two estimates $12.1M. “We reported an excellent FST quarter, with another 1,355 BOHA! Terminal sales. We believe this momentum is just the beginning, with the effects of our re-organization and re-focusing of the sales team and go-to-market process starting to yield positive results,” said John Dillon, Chief Executive Officer of TransAct. “We also added another 12 new FST accounts in the quarter, representing approximately 2,400 potential Terminal 2 sales opportunities. Our pipeline continues to hold strong under continued scrubbing, and as we further refine our process, we expect to further improve our go-to-market execution and generate improving conversion rates in 2025.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TACT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TACT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.