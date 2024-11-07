TransAct Technologies reports Q3 EPS (6c), two estimates (8c)

Reports Q3 revenue $10.9M, two estimates $12.1M. “We reported an excellent FST quarter, with another 1,355 BOHA! Terminal sales. We believe this momentum is just the beginning, with the effects of our re-organization and re-focusing of the sales team and go-to-market process starting to yield positive results,” said John Dillon, Chief Executive Officer of TransAct. “We also added another 12 new FST accounts in the quarter, representing approximately 2,400 potential Terminal 2 sales opportunities. Our pipeline continues to hold strong under continued scrubbing, and as we further refine our process, we expect to further improve our go-to-market execution and generate improving conversion rates in 2025.”

