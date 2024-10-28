News & Insights

Trajan Group Resilient Amidst Market Challenges

Trajan Group Holdings Ltd (AU:TRJ) has released an update.

Trajan Group Holdings Ltd faced challenges in the first half of the year due to industry-wide de-stocking but saw a strong rebound in the second half, demonstrating resilience and strength. Despite falling short of initial expectations, the company achieved nearly 5% of its revenue target and more than a 50% increase in EBITDA. With a focus on science-driven personalized healthcare, Trajan remains optimistic about future growth and shareholder value.

