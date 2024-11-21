News & Insights

Stocks

Trade Desk streaming TV OS likely not a near-term threat to Roku, says BofA

November 21, 2024 — 07:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

After The Trade Desk (TTD) announced Ventura, its streaming TV operating system, or OS, which will be available in 2025, BofA notes that Roku (ROKU) shares were down about 7% yesterday, seemingly on the threat of a new competing CTV OS. However, the firm does not see an immediate negative impact to Roku given that Roku has been competing successfully for years against other established CTV operating systems such as Android TV and Fire TV; it will likely take several years for Trade Desk to establish its relationships with TV makers; and TV OEMs see real value using the Roku OS. The firm reiterates its Buy rating and $90 price target on Roku shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ROKU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROKU
TTD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.