Trade of the Day: Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Is a Possible Hidden Gem

It’s not often that a genuine hidden-gem candidate appears in the market. But that label might apply to Chinese biotechnology firm Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB). Developing and commercializing a range of therapeutics, the company offers solutions for autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases and neurologic conditions. Arguably the most compelling business unit undergirding ZLAB stock, though, is oncology.

According to its public profile, Zai Lab features a cancer therapy called Optune. This innovation uses electric fields calibrated to specific frequencies to destroy tumor cells. Two factors make this therapeutic extraordinarily compelling: One, it’s non-invasive and two, it’s approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Specifically, Optune is a device aimed at treating a type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme. It’s also designed to be used alone once traditional treatment options such surgery and radiation have lost their effectiveness.

Just recently, a study was published detailing how researchers have discovered that electrical currents can enhance the body’s natural killer cells to be even more effective against cancerous cells. Therefore, ZLAB stock warrants close attention from a scientific perspective alone.

Financial Projections Make the Case Even More Compelling

Right now, Wall Street analysts rate ZLAB stock a unanimous strong buy. Further, the average price target stands at $40.67, implying almost 116% upside potential. In addition, the high-side estimate calls for a price target of $63, implying almost 234%.

Why the robust enthusiasm? Primarily, the aforementioned cancer therapy is awfully enticing. However, regarding the financials, ZLAB stock appears exceptionally undervalued. At the moment, the market prices shares at 6.29x trailing-year sales. That’s below the biotech sector’s average sales multiple of 7.1x but that’s not the whole story.

Rather, investors should consider the forward projection. By the end of fiscal 2024, revenue could soar to $397.3 million. If so, that would translate to a 49% lift from last year’s print of $266.72 million. Assuming a shares outstanding count of 99.12 million, ZLAB stock is trading at 4.71x projected 2024 revenue. That’s super low for an equity that enjoys a unanimous strong buy rating.

Also, what’s intriguing here is that according to Barchart, ZLAB stock pinged as a J-Hook candidate late last week. A sinusoidal pattern that purports to signal a high probability of upside, ZLAB could be due for significant long-term gains.

Trade of the Day: Buy ZLAB Stock at the Open

For Friday’s Trade of the Day, speculators should consider acquiring shares of ZLAB stock at the open. While ZLAB options are available, they suffer from ultra-low volume. Therefore, it’s likely better to consider acquiring shares in the regular public market.

Technically, investors should note these compelling factors:

Since approximately mid-April of this year, ZLAB stock appears to be charting higher lows.

At $18.87, the next natural target for bulls would be $20.

Speculators may consider holding ZLAB to $25, which is both psychologically significant and has acted as support throughout 2022 and 2023.

The ultimate high-side target over the next 12 months would be around $40, which has previously acted as resistance.

Finally, investors should note that biotech stocks can be incredibly wild and unpredictable. Therefore, proper money management is a must. Also, watch for Aug. 6, which is the projected disclosure date for the company’s second-quarter earnings.

