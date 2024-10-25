News & Insights

Tractor Supply price target raised to $290 from $285 at Raymond James

October 25, 2024 — 09:15 am EDT

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on Tractor Supply (TSCO) to $290 from $285 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Tractor Supply’s Q3 EPS was in line with consensus, and the firm was “pleased” to see continued strength in big-ticket items, including zero-turn mowers, recreational vehicles, and other seasonal categories, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Tractor Supply continues to demonstrate its resilience by gaining market share in everyday “consumable, usable and edible” items, giving the firm confidence in the long-term resiliency of its business model and potential for earnings and sales growth over the coming years.

