Tractor Supply price target raised to $290 from $285 at Raymond James

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on Tractor Supply (TSCO) to $290 from $285 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Tractor Supply’s Q3 EPS was in line with consensus, and the firm was “pleased” to see continued strength in big-ticket items, including zero-turn mowers, recreational vehicles, and other seasonal categories, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Tractor Supply continues to demonstrate its resilience by gaining market share in everyday “consumable, usable and edible” items, giving the firm confidence in the long-term resiliency of its business model and potential for earnings and sales growth over the coming years.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TSCO:
- Tractor Supply price target lowered to $290 from $300 at Evercore ISI
- Tractor Supply price target raised to $280 from $272 at UBS
- Tractor Supply price target raised to $250 from $240 at Barclays
- Baird trims Tractor Supply price target, says pullback a buying opportunity
- Morning Movers: UPS ascends and Textron descends after quarterly reports
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.