Tractor Supply price target raised to $280 from $272 at UBS

UBS analyst Michael Lasser raised the firm’s price target on Tractor Supply (TSCO) to $280 from $272 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Shares were priced for estimates to be revised upward heading into the print, but instead, the subtle indications from the company resulted in estimates for 2025 moving slightly lower, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The company is likely to outline the next phase of its plans in December, which could spark excitement about what’s ahead for the retailer, UBS says.

