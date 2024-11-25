News & Insights

Stocks

Tractor Supply price target lowered to $320 from $325 at Wells Fargo

November 25, 2024 — 06:21 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Tractor Supply (TSCO) to $320 from $325 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes shares sit -2-times price to earnings turns vs October peak amid softer near-term checks. Analyst Day provides opportunity to refuel the narrative on growth drivers, EBIT levers and a long-term algo refresh, Wells argues. The firm leans positive with 2025 estimates intact.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TSCO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.