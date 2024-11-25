Tractor Supply price target lowered to $320 from $325 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Tractor Supply (TSCO) to $320 from $325 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes shares sit -2-times price to earnings turns vs October peak amid softer near-term checks. Analyst Day provides opportunity to refuel the narrative on growth drivers, EBIT levers and a long-term algo refresh, Wells argues. The firm leans positive with 2025 estimates intact.

