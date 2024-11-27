News & Insights

TPC Consolidated’s Revenue Rises Amid Acquisition Plans

November 27, 2024 — 09:18 pm EST

TPC Consolidated Limited (AU:TPC) has released an update.

TPC Consolidated Limited reported a 16.3% increase in revenue to $159.8 million for the financial year ending June 2024, despite challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions. The company’s growth strategy successfully expanded its customer base, although underlying EBITDA and NPAT were down significantly due to one-time gains not being repeated. Additionally, TPC’s pending acquisition by Wollar Solar Holdings is expected to enhance its future growth in the renewable energy sector.

