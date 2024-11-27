TPC Consolidated’s Revenue Rises Amid Acquisition Plans

TPC Consolidated Limited (AU:TPC) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
TPC Consolidated Limited reported a 16.3% increase in revenue to $159.8 million for the financial year ending June 2024, despite challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions. The company’s growth strategy successfully expanded its customer base, although underlying EBITDA and NPAT were down significantly due to one-time gains not being repeated. Additionally, TPC’s pending acquisition by Wollar Solar Holdings is expected to enhance its future growth in the renewable energy sector.
For further insights into AU:TPC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Here Is a Look into the Boeing (NYSE:BA) Contract Offers That Ended Its Strike
- What If Elon Musk Actually Did Buy the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Channels?
- Long John Silver: Pirate, Mutineer, and Personal Finance Guru?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.