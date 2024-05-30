Toys’R’Us ANZ Completes Share Consolidation

Toys ‘R’ Us Anz Limited (AU:TOY) has released an update.

Toys’R’Us ANZ Limited has successfully completed a share consolidation, with the new capital structure comprising 113,630,416 ordinary shares and various options and rights, following shareholder approval. The consolidation involved a restructure of the company’s issued capital at a ratio of 1 new share for every 10 old shares, with fractional shares rounded up to the nearest whole. Holding statements have been updated and distributed to reflect these changes.

