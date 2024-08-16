Toyota (TM) to Convert Its Entire Lineup to Hybrid-Only

Toyota Motor Corporation TM may have been one of the slowest automakers to pivot to the development of electric vehicles (EVs) but it could be the first one to completely stop producing vehicles that run solely on gasoline, per Reuters.



Nearly three decades after the launch of its pioneering gasoline-electric hybrid Prius, the company aims to convert its entire Toyota and Lexus lineup to hybrid-only models. It remains focused on hybrids, challenging the industry trend toward full electrification.



Per Akio Toyoda, chairman of Toyota, EVs will only comprise 30% of theglobal market promoting a multi-pathway strategy that includes hybrids, hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles and other emerging technologies.



Per David Christ, head of sales and marketing for Toyota in North America, the automaker is evaluating whether to make all its models hybrid-only, with decisions being made during each model redesign.



The RAV4, with hybrid variants that make up about half of Toyota’s sales, is America's top-selling SUV. It might soon be offered only as a hybrid, similar to the Camry and other models. This strategy, not previously reported, leverages TM’s dominant position in the hybrid market, especially as EV demand slows due to high costs and charging challenges.



Toyota's hybrids that don’t require charging and offer seamless power transitions are getting increasingly popular, making up to 37% of TM's sales, which represents a sharp increase from 9% in 2018. This surge has significantly boosted the company’s profits.



Also, Toyota's hybrid sales in the United States surged 66% year over year, reaching 438,845 vehicles by Jun 30, while EV sales totaled only 15,107 during the same period.



Per Christ, Toyota anticipates continued growth in hybrid sales, predicting that hybrids will account for more than 50% of the company’s total volume next year.



Toyota has already electrified most of its North American lineup, with nearly every model (except for its performance cars) now offering a hybrid powertrain.



TM’s approach also provides regulatory advantages in the United States, where stricter emissions standards are set to take effect in 2027. The automaker is establishing a battery plant in North Carolina that will have 14 production lines by 2030, with an annual capacity to produce 30 gigawatt-hours of batteries.



As part of its long-term strategy, Toyota plans to invest $35 billion in batteries and EV platforms while continuing to develop hybrids with smaller and more efficient engines. This hybrid-focused strategy will give TM time to develop next-generation technologies while capitalizing on current market conditions.

