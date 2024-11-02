Toyota Industries Reports Strong Q2 FY2025 Growth

News & Insights

Toyota Industries Corp ( (TYIDF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Toyota Industries Corp presented to its investors.

Toyota Industries Corporation, a global leader in manufacturing and sales of automobile and material handling equipment, has recently released its earnings report for the second quarter of FY2025, highlighting growth in its financial performance. Toyota Industries reported a notable increase in net sales, reaching 2,015.4 billion yen, up by 9.7% from the same period last year. The company’s operating profit climbed to 126.3 billion yen, marking a 3.5% rise, while profit attributable to owners of the parent rose by 6.2% to 147.4 billion yen. This growth was fueled by increased sales and favorable exchange rate fluctuations, despite rising labor and certification costs. The Automobile segment saw a modest increase in net sales, although operating profit declined. Meanwhile, the Materials Handling Equipment segment experienced a robust 14% growth in net sales, driven by price increases and currency impacts. The Textile Machinery segment faced a decline due to reduced sales of spinning machinery. Looking ahead, Toyota Industries forecasts continued growth with projected net sales of 3,900 billion yen for FY2025, underpinned by strategic measures and anticipated market conditions.

