Toyo Secures $150 Mln Contract To Supply Solar Cells

November 26, 2024 — 08:20 am EST

(RTTNews) - Solar solution company Toyo Co., Ltd. (TOYO) Tuesday announced the execution of a $150 million contract to supply high-efficiency solar cells to a prominent solar module manufacturer.

As per the agreement, Toyo will deliver its solar cells to support the customer's expanding solar module production both in India and in the U.S.

The agreement is expected to yield increased capacity for production and a strengthened market position.

