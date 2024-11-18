Toyo provides update on 2024 performance, guidance for 2025

TOYO (TOYO) provided an update on its anticipated business performance for the full year 2024, and announced preliminary guidance for 2025, reflecting the Company’s ongoing commitment to growth and innovation in the renewable energy sector. 2024 Performance Updates: Projected Shipments: Cell shipments are expected to reach 1.7-1.8 GW in 2024, representing a slight decrease from the previously announced 1.9 GW annual target, mainly due to reduced delivery to U.S customers affected by anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations by the U.S. Department of Commerce and International Trade Commission; Expected Net Income: The Company expects to achieve net income of approximately $10 million in 2024. 2025 Financial Guidance: Projected Shipments: For the full year 2025, TOYO anticipates solar cell shipments to reach 3.5 GW, fueled by robust demand from utility-scale end customers and new capacity from the Company’s 2 GW cell manufacturing facility in Ethiopia. Expected Net Income: The Company forecasts net income to reach $33 million, reflecting continued growth and improved margins as operational efficiencies are realized.

