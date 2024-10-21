Tower Limited Sees Shareholding Shift by ACC

Tower Limited (AU:TWR) has released an update.

Tower Limited’s substantial shareholder, the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC), has reduced its stake in the company, shifting from holding 9.550% of ordinary shares in April 2022 to 7.921% as of October 2024. This change follows the ACC’s strategic sale of over 10 million shares and purchase of nearly 4 million shares in the market. Investors might find these moves significant as they reflect shifts in ACC’s investment strategy concerning Tower Limited.

