Tourmaline Sells Topaz Shares in $242 Million Deal

November 25, 2024 — 05:13 pm EST

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) has released an update.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is selling 8.7 million Topaz Energy shares for $242 million, aiming to reduce its stake in the company while supporting its infrastructure expansion plans. The sale is expected to boost Topaz’s trading liquidity and aligns with its growth objectives. The offering is set to close in December and is subject to regulatory approvals.

