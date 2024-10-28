Tourism Holdings Embraces Climate Standards with FY24 Report

Tourism Holdings Limited (AU:THL) has released an update.

Tourism Holdings Limited (thl), the world’s largest commercial RV rental operator, has unveiled its FY24 Climate Statements, marking a significant step under New Zealand’s mandatory climate standards. This release reflects thl’s commitment to sustainability and transparency as part of its integrated annual report. Investors can access the report on thl’s website for further insights into the company’s environmental strategies.

