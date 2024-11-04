Touchstone Exploration Begins Production at Cascadura C

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) has released an update.

Touchstone Exploration has commenced production from its Cascadura C well pad in Trinidad and Tobago, connecting two wells to its natural gas processing plant. The company has enhanced its infrastructure with a new separator, boosting processing capacity to 140 million cubic feet per day. This development is expected to generate revenue and potentially expand the company’s reserves in the region.

For further insights into TSE:TXP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.