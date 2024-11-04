News & Insights

Touchstone Exploration Begins Production at Cascadura C

November 04, 2024 — 02:11 am EST

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) has released an update.

Touchstone Exploration has commenced production from its Cascadura C well pad in Trinidad and Tobago, connecting two wells to its natural gas processing plant. The company has enhanced its infrastructure with a new separator, boosting processing capacity to 140 million cubic feet per day. This development is expected to generate revenue and potentially expand the company’s reserves in the region.

