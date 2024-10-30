News & Insights

Toubani Resources Unveils Promising Kobada Gold Project

October 30, 2024 — 09:10 pm EDT

Toubani Resources Limited Registered Shs (AU:TRE) has released an update.

Toubani Resources Limited has released a positive Definitive Feasibility Study for its Kobada Gold Project in Mali, highlighting its potential as a major gold development asset with impressive financial metrics. The project is expected to produce over 150,000 ounces of gold annually with a low capital intensity, boasting a post-tax NPV of $635 million and an IRR of 58% at a gold price of $2,200 per ounce. With strong cash flow projections and opportunities for further optimization, Toubani is well-positioned to advance Kobada towards a shovel-ready status by 2025.

