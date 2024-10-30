Toubani Resources Unveils Promising Kobada Gold Project

Toubani Resources Limited Registered Shs (AU:TRE) has released an update.

Toubani Resources Limited has released a positive Definitive Feasibility Study for its Kobada Gold Project in Mali, highlighting its potential as a major gold development asset with impressive financial metrics. The project is expected to produce over 150,000 ounces of gold annually with a low capital intensity, boasting a post-tax NPV of $635 million and an IRR of 58% at a gold price of $2,200 per ounce. With strong cash flow projections and opportunities for further optimization, Toubani is well-positioned to advance Kobada towards a shovel-ready status by 2025.

For further insights into AU:TRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.