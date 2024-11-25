TotalEnergies Boosts Decarbonization with Renewable Hydrogen

TotalEnergies SE (FR:TTE) has released an update.

TotalEnergies has partnered with Air Liquide to enhance its La Mède platform in France by producing renewable hydrogen, aiming to cut CO2 emissions by 130,000 tons annually. This €150 million investment will see Air Liquide build a hydrogen production unit, integrating with TotalEnergies’ biorefinery operations for biodiesel and sustainable aviation fuel. The project underscores TotalEnergies’ commitment to significantly reducing its carbon footprint across European refineries by 2030.

