TotalEnergies Boosts Danish Energy with New Gas Discovery

October 29, 2024 — 04:32 am EDT

TotalEnergies has discovered new gas condensate resources in the Harald field in the Danish North Sea, which will enhance Denmark’s energy supply by boosting production. The discovered well will be connected to the Harald platform and is set to begin production before the year ends. TotalEnergies operates a significant portion of Denmark’s oil and gas activities and is also advancing in renewable energy projects in the region.

