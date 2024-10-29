TotalEnergies Boosts Danish Energy with New Gas Discovery

TotalEnergies SE (FR:TTE) has released an update.

TotalEnergies has discovered new gas condensate resources in the Harald field in the Danish North Sea, which will enhance Denmark’s energy supply by boosting production. The discovered well will be connected to the Harald platform and is set to begin production before the year ends. TotalEnergies operates a significant portion of Denmark’s oil and gas activities and is also advancing in renewable energy projects in the region.

For further insights into FR:TTE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.