Torrid Holdings Posts Q3 Loss, Comparable Sales Decline 6.5% Y/Y

Torrid Holdings Inc. CURV posted third-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. While the top line declined year over year, the bottom line improved.



The quarterly performance was impacted by the company's fall assortments, which lacked sufficient newness and novelty. Moreover, the market environment shifted significantly from the end of September into October. The soft performance prompted management to revise its guidance.

Torrid Holdings’ Quarterly Performance: Key Insights

Torrid Holdings posted a loss of 1 cent per share in the fiscal third quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 3 cents. The company had recorded a loss of 3 cents per share in the year-ago period.



Net sales of $263.8 million declined 4.2% year over year and missed the consensus mark of $283 million. Comparable sales decreased 6.5% year over year.



Gross profit amounted to $95.2 million, up 4% from $91.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Also, the gross margin expanded 285 basis points (bps) to 36.1% from the prior-year period, driven by lower product costs and an increase in sales of regular-priced products.



Selling and administrative expenses increased 4.2% to $74.9 million. As a percentage of net sales, selling and administrative expenses increased 230 bps to 28.4% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. This increase was due to performance bonuses, which were not incurred last year. Marketing expenses totaled $13.1 million, rising 35 basis points to 4.9% of net sales, indicating targeted efforts to boost customer acquisition and enhance brand engagement.



Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $19.6 million, up 1.1% from $19.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Also, the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 40 bps to 7.4% from the prior-year period. This improvement was driven by operational-efficiency initiatives despite the softer top-line performance.



In the quarter, the company opened two and closed four Torrid stores. The total store count at the end of the period was 655.

CURV’s Financial Health Snapshot

Torrid Holdings ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $44 million. Total liquidity at the end of the third quarter, including available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit agreement, was $151.8 million. Total stockholders' deficit was $189.3 million at the end of the quarter under review. Cash flow from operations was $65.4 million for the nine months ended Nov. 2, 2024.

What to Expect From CURV in the Future

Given the uneven performance, the company has adopted a more conservative outlook for fourth-quarter net sales and EBITDA.

Torrid Holdings anticipates fourth-quarter net sales of $255-$270 million, down from $293.5 million in the prior year. It expects an adjusted EBITDA of $9-$15 million compared with $16.4 million reported in the year-ago period.



For fiscal 2024, the company now expects net sales to range from $1.083-$1.098 billion, revised down from the previous band of $1.135-$1.145 billion. It anticipates adjusted EBITDA between $101 million and $107 million compared with the previous estimate of $110-$116 million.



Capital expenditure is expected at $20-$25 million, indicating infrastructure and technology investments as well as new stores for the year.



In fiscal 2024, CURV plans to open 12 to 16 new Torrid stores while closing 30 to 40 locations as part of its store fleet optimization program, aiming to better balance outdoor centers and enclosed malls.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 4.3% in the past month compared with the industry's growth of 17.8%.



