Torm plc downgraded to Hold from Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux

Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Axel Styrman downgraded Torm plc (TRMD) to Hold from Buy with a price target of DKK 218, down from DKK 285. The firm sees increased risks next year from higher fleet growth and a potential reversal of re-routing.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TRMD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.