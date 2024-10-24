Torm plc downgraded to Hold from Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux

Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Axel Styrman downgraded Torm plc (TRMD) to Hold from Buy with a price target of DKK 218, down from DKK 285. The firm sees increased risks next year from higher fleet growth and a potential reversal of re-routing.
