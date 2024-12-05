News & Insights

Torex Gold Suspends Operations After Fatal Incident

December 05, 2024 — 07:09 pm EST

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) has released an update.

Torex Gold Resources has halted operations at its El Limón Guajes underground mine following a tragic incident where three workers lost their lives due to carbon monoxide exposure. The company is fully cooperating with authorities to investigate the cause of the accident, while prioritizing support for the affected families.

