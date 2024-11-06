News & Insights

Toray Industries Reports Robust Mid-Year Financial Growth

November 06, 2024 — 10:58 pm EST

Toray Industries (JP:3402) has released an update.

Toray Industries, a major player on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, reported a significant financial upturn for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with revenue climbing by 7.9% to ¥1,294.1 billion and core operating income soaring by 62.6%. The company also announced a strong profit growth of 83.2%, reflecting its robust performance in sectors like fibers, textiles, and performance chemicals. These results highlight Toray’s strategic positioning and potential for future growth in the financial market.

