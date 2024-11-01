Topicus.com Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth

Topicus.Com, Inc. ( (TOITF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Topicus.Com, Inc. presented to its investors.

Topicus.com Inc. is a company that specializes in acquiring, managing, and building vertical market software businesses, operating primarily in the software industry. The company is listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘TOI’.

In the third quarter ending September 30, 2024, Topicus.com Inc. reported a significant financial performance with a revenue increase of 12% year-over-year, reaching €312.2 million. The company’s net income surged by 34% to €38.0 million, showing notable growth compared to the previous year.

Key financial highlights from the earnings report include a net income increase to €38.0 million, up from €28.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The company achieved a 4% organic revenue growth, contributing to the overall 12% increase in revenue. Cash flows from operations improved by €6.2 million to €31.7 million, and free cash flow available to shareholders rose by €3.9 million to €10.4 million.

The company also executed acquisitions with a total consideration of €26.7 million, including deferred payments. For the first nine months of 2024, Topicus.com Inc. saw a 14% increase in total revenues, amounting to €930.0 million. This increase was primarily driven by both acquisitions and organic growth.

Looking ahead, Topicus.com Inc. is poised to continue its strategy of growth through acquisitions and organic expansion within its niche markets. The company aims to reinvest its free cash flow into strategic acquisitions that meet its performance criteria, reinforcing its position in the software industry.

